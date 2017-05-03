Junior Reporter (Penticton)

The Penticton Western News, an award-winning twice a week publication serving more than 23,000 homes, has an opening for a full-time junior reporter to join our newsroom and be a part of the Okanagan’s biggest news team. The position requires a dynamic reporter that can write on a variety of topics from arts and entertainment, court to generating original story ideas.

Excellent skills in social media, photography and multi-media capabilities are an asset. Candidates must be willing to work various shifts, including evenings and weekends. As we head into the busy spring and summer months, Penticton will be hopping with great events to cover from major concerts, international sporting events and festivals.

Qualifications

The successful applicant for this position will be a key contributor to the print and online product. A diploma / degree in journalism, and / or related experience.

Knowledge of basic Photoshop and video editing software are preferred. A strong understanding of the urgency of online news and demonstrated ability of covering breaking news.

A valid driver’s licence and reliable car are required.

The Penticton Western News is part of Black Press, an independent and international newspaper company, with more than 160 community, daily and urban newspapers in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

Only those considered will be contacted. Candidates should submit a resume, cover letter and writing, video and photography samples to:

Kristi Patton

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Post expires on Wednesday May 10th, 2017