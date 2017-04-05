Journalist (Prince Rupert)

The Prince Rupert Northern View, Northern Connector, N2K and North Coast Outdoors is now accepting applications for a full-time Journalist/photographer/videographer. We require an energetic, sociable person to work with us to produce extremely high-quality articles, photography and video across a number of platforms, including, a twice-weekly newspaper, monthly and annual magazines, our hugely-popular daily website, video and upcoming interactive productions.

Qualifications: Qualified candidates should be active on social media, have proficiency in shooting video and still photography, as well, generally be comfortable with multimedia reporting. Independent, self-starter. Superior writing skills are necessary.

A degree or diploma in journalism is preferred but related or transferable education or work experience is acceptable. We will train the right person.

Willingness to adapt to new trends in online reporting and publications. Most importantly, the successful applicant will be willing and able to do the hard work to produce award-winning material in a fun, tight-knit office. Above all things, a team-player.

A valid driver’s licence and own a reliable vehicle is mandatory.

This position requires evening and weekend work. Salary is commensurate with experience.

Please send resume, cover letters, clippings, portfolios something to get our attention BY EMAIL ONLY, no phone calls.

Only those shortlisted for an interview will be contacted.

E-mail: publisher@thenorthernview.com.

Web address: http://www.thenorthernview.com

Post expires on Monday May 15th, 2017