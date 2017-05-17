Integrated Media Marketing Assistant (Abbotsford)

The Abbotsford News has an immediate opening for a a full time Assistant to our dynamic team of Integrated Media Marketing Specialists.

The primary function of the Integrated Media Marketing Assistant is the administration and implementation of advertising and marketing programs across print and digital platforms. The position will liaise with the creative service teams, marketing specialists and advertising clients.

Key responsibilities include:

administrative support

proofing advertising copy for impact and accuracy;

liaison with the sales and creative teams

communicate with clients throughout the development of their advertising campaigns

coordinate sponsorships with community partners and participate in community and corporate events.

The successful candidate will have excellent communication, critical thinking and interpersonal skills, enjoy working in a team environment and possess a strong sense of community spirit with a track record of volunteerism.

If you are a highly organized individual with the ability to multitask in a fast-paced deadline driven environment and looking for a challenging career with a bright future please send your resume and cover letter to:

Carly Ferguson, Group Publisher

carly.ferguson@blackpress.ca

Post expires on Sunday June 4th, 2017