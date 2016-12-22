Inside Sales Representative (Red Deer)

The Advocate is changing and growing. We currently have an opportunity for a new Insides Sales Representative/Classifieds – Full Time

The successful candidate will handle in person inquiries, receive

inbound calls and place outbound calls to potential customers

to sell Red Deer Advocate products and /or services.

Key Areas of Responsibility:

• Handle inbound calls and convert them into sales.

• Emphasize product/service features and benefits, quote prices, discuss credit terms, and prepare sales order forms and/or reports.

• Maintain and expand the company’s database of prospects.

• Make outbound follow-up calls to existing client base for potential cross-sell and / or up-sell opportunities

• Cold-calling of prospective clients through lead generation of various external sources

Education and Experience:

• Minimum 2 years of direct work experience in a sales or telesales capacity.

• Experience in pre-call planning & call control

• Strong proven closing skills

Required Skills:

• Able to build and maintain lasting relationships with customers.

• Exceptional verbal communication and presentation skills.

• Able to perform basic calculations and mathematical figures.

• Fluency in English

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

How to apply:

Submit resume with a compelling covering letter expressing

your desire to join the Advocate Team in this exciting evolving

environment no later than December 31, 2016

Wendy Moore, Advertising Manager

wmoore@reddeeradvocate.com

Post expires on Saturday December 31st, 2016