Inside Sales Representative (Red Deer)

The Advocate is changing and growing. We currently have an opportunity for a new Insides Sales Representative/Classifieds – Full Time
The successful candidate will handle in person inquiries, receive
inbound calls and place outbound calls to potential customers
to sell Red Deer Advocate products and /or services.
Key Areas of Responsibility:
• Handle inbound calls and convert them into sales.
• Emphasize product/service features and benefits, quote prices, discuss credit terms, and prepare sales order forms and/or reports.
• Maintain and expand the company’s database of prospects.
• Make outbound follow-up calls to existing client base for potential cross-sell and / or up-sell opportunities
• Cold-calling of prospective clients through lead generation of various external sources
Education and Experience:
• Minimum 2 years of direct work experience in a sales or telesales capacity.
• Experience in pre-call planning & call control
• Strong proven closing skills
Required Skills:
• Able to build and maintain lasting relationships with customers.
• Exceptional verbal communication and presentation skills.
• Able to perform basic calculations and mathematical figures.
• Fluency in English
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
How to apply:
Submit resume with a compelling covering letter expressing
your desire to join the Advocate Team in this exciting evolving
environment no later than December 31, 2016
Wendy Moore, Advertising Manager
wmoore@reddeeradvocate.com
Post expires on Saturday December 31st, 2016