Inside Sales (Penticton)

We are growing our advertising sales department at the Penticton Western News and are seeking a candidate who is eager to join our award winning team.

Are you resilient? Do you enjoy working independently? Can you smile in the face of adversity? Can you talk to anyone? If so, you might be ready to take on the Inside Sales Consultant position here at the Western News. Candidates for this position will possess above average communication and customer service skills. You will be asked to service existing clients, develop new business and create new features that can be incorporated into our marketing schedule. Candidates should be creative, organized and thrive in a competitive market. Our environment is fast-paced and no two days are ever the same. A valid drivers license and a vehicle in good working condition will be requirements for this position.

Black Press is Canada’s largest independent newspaper group with over 150 community, daily and urban papers located in BC, Alberta, Washington State, Hawaii and Ohio.

Reply in confidence with cover letter and resume attention:

careers@pentictonwesternnews.com

or by mail to:

Inside Sales Consultant

c/o The Penticton Western News

2250 Camrose Street

Penticton, BC V2A 8R1

No phone calls please.

Post expires on Friday February 3rd, 2017