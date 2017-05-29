Human Resources Generalist (Lower Mainland)

Black Press has an exciting opportunity for a seasoned HR professional. With a background in strategic HR business partnership, you will work closely with business leaders to ensure HR programs and services are in place to support and drive business objectives.

Your creative problem-solving and natural influence will make you a trusted partner for our leaders and staff at Black Press, while your energy, knowledge and can-do attitude will speak to your value as a team member.

Reporting to the Vice President, Human Resources – Canadian Division, strong customer service and management of employee leaves will be a key component in this position. You will be required to respond to written and verbal inquiries for the purpose of providing information, and coordination, administration and execution of many HR-related activities such as on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, benefit and pension administration, and progressive discipline with discretion regarding sensitive and confidential information.

Requirements:

Post-Secondary education in Human Resources or related field.

Minimum 5 years of professional level generalist experience in HR, with demonstrated working knowledge of multiple human resource areas.

Equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered.

Computer literacy, including effective working skills in MS Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint

Attention to detail in all areas of work.

Excellent time and project management skills.

Strong problem identification and problem resolution skills.

Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination.

Professional appearance and manner

This is a full-time position with a competitive compensation and benefits package. Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter to hr@blackpress.ca.

Post expires on Monday June 12th, 2017