Human Resources Generalist (Surrey)

Black Press is looking for a Human Resources Generalist with experience in disability claims management preferred, both occupational and non-occupational.
Reporting to the Vice President, Human Resources – Canadian Division, your primary responsibility will be the management of ill/injured employee claims, focusing on the development and implementation of proactive stay at/return to work plans. Strong customer service will be a key component within this position as you will be required to respond to written and verbal inquiries for the purpose of providing information, coordination, administration and execution of many HR-related activities such as on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, benefit and pension administration, and progressive discipline with discretion regarding sensitive and confidential information.
Requirements:
- Post-Secondary education in Human Resources or related field preferred.
- Work experience in HR, with demonstrated working knowledge of multiple human resource areas required and claims management experience preferred.
- Computer literacy, including effective working skills in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
- Attention to detail in all areas of work.
- Excellent time and project management skills.
- Strong problem identification and problem resolution skills.
- Motivated individual with proven initiative.
- Professional appearance and manner
This is a full-time position with a competitive compensation and benefits package. Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter to hr@blackpress.ca.
Post expires on Monday April 10th, 2017