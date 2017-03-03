Black Press

Human Resources Generalist (Surrey)

Black Press is looking for a Human Resources Generalist with experience in disability claims management preferred, both occupational and non-occupational.

Reporting to the Vice President, Human Resources – Canadian Division, your primary responsibility will be the management of ill/injured employee claims, focusing on the development and implementation of proactive stay at/return to work plans.   Strong customer service will be a key component within this position as you will be required to respond to written and verbal inquiries for the purpose of providing information, coordination, administration and execution of many HR-related activities such as on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, benefit and pension administration, and progressive discipline with discretion regarding sensitive and confidential information.

Requirements:

  • Post-Secondary education in Human Resources or related field preferred.
  • Work experience in HR, with demonstrated working knowledge of multiple human resource areas required and claims management experience preferred.
  • Computer literacy, including effective working skills in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
  • Attention to detail in all areas of work.
  • Excellent time and project management skills.
  • Strong problem identification and problem resolution skills.
  • Motivated individual with proven initiative.
  • Professional appearance and manner

This is a full-time position with a competitive compensation and benefits package. Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter to hr@blackpress.ca.

Post expires on Monday April 10th, 2017

