Human Resources Generalist (Surrey)

Black Press is looking for a Human Resources Generalist with experience in disability claims management preferred, both occupational and non-occupational.

Reporting to the Vice President, Human Resources – Canadian Division, your primary responsibility will be the management of ill/injured employee claims, focusing on the development and implementation of proactive stay at/return to work plans. Strong customer service will be a key component within this position as you will be required to respond to written and verbal inquiries for the purpose of providing information, coordination, administration and execution of many HR-related activities such as on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, benefit and pension administration, and progressive discipline with discretion regarding sensitive and confidential information.

Requirements:

Post-Secondary education in Human Resources or related field preferred.

Work experience in HR, with demonstrated working knowledge of multiple human resource areas required and claims management experience preferred.

Computer literacy, including effective working skills in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Attention to detail in all areas of work.

Excellent time and project management skills.

Strong problem identification and problem resolution skills.

Motivated individual with proven initiative.

Professional appearance and manner

This is a full-time position with a competitive compensation and benefits package. Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter to hr@blackpress.ca.

Post expires on Monday April 10th, 2017