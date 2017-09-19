HR Professional (Head Office)

Black Press is currently seeking an HR professional to ensure the ongoing development, implementation and administration of Black Press’ absence management programs, including occupational and non-occupational claims and various other leaves from work. As part of the HR team, you will:

Examine, analyze, and compile all information relevant to process claims for occupational and non-occupational illness or injury in accordance with insurance carrier procedures and in coordination with our benefit consultants.

Track and monitor absences due to occupational and non-occupational illness and injury

Work with key stakeholders in all aspects of attendance and disability management including modified and graduated return to work programs and accommodations.

Plan, develop and implement goal-oriented claims management plans.

Liaise with the insurance company regarding applications, status of claims and return to work plans.

Act as the primary contact with Workers’ Compensation, medical professionals and related agencies regarding claims management activities.

Monitor claims activity for objectionable findings – consultation with Board regarding objections.

Prepare files for appeals /​submissions to Appeals Branch; facilitate the submissions of appeals.

Assist in a variety of HR areas such as on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, benefit and pension administration, leaves and/or progressive discipline.

Requirements:

Post-secondary education in a related field and a minimum of 2 years’ related experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience in disability and WCB claims management in a high-volume environment preferred

Good working knowledge of WCB Regulations and procedures and Human Rights Legislation

Good working knowledge and understanding of disability management principles and best practices

Ability to adapt and be flexible to changing priorities and manage a demanding workload

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills including verbal, written and presentation skills

Proven problem solving, decision making, and consulting skills, with the ability to facilitate the resolution of issues

Demonstrated ability to mentor and engage others to ensure success in the workplace

Demonstrated ability to work as an effective member of a team and to work independently

Commitment to the value of continuous learning and an open curiosity for new ideas and innovation

Proficient in use of business tools including the HR information system, word processing, spreadsheets and internet tools.

We offer a competitive compensation package which includes comprehensive benefit and pension programs.

Please submit your resume and covering letter as soon as possible to hr@blackpress.ca. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. While we thank all applicants for their interest, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

