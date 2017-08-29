Graphic Designer (Yukon News)

The Yukon News is looking for a high energy, focused, enthusiastic person for this position. The candidate must have the ability to multi-task, follow ad layouts and work in a fast-paced deadline driven environment.

Combine your passion for creative advertising solutions and can-do attitude in this exciting part-time role up to 22 hours per week.

Requirements:

Proficient in Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator in a Mac environment

Well organized and able to work within short deadlines

Creative team player

Quick and accurate typing

A keen eye for detail

Strong design skills

The Yukon News, published twice weekly and online 24/7 is the leading source for Yukon residents to learn about news, arts and business in their communities. We offer a small, boutique environment with the support and resources of a large industry leader.

Black Press, is Canada’s largest privately held, independent community newspaper company with more than 150 newspapers, corresponding websites and associated publications located in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

Please email cover letter and resume to:

Mike Thomas at mthomas@yukon-news.com.

No phone calls, please.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.