General Assignment Reporter (Yukon)

The Yukon News is a twice-weekly community newspaper that often punches above its weight, producing probing, award-winning journalism.

The successful candidate will have a proven ability to work as a newspaper reporter. In exchange for your hustle and drive, we’ll give you an opportunity to do some of your best writing in your career.

As one of four reporters, you’d be expected to divide your time between writing news assignments and producing features for our arts, business and life section.

The ideal candidate is able to pound out a hard-hitting news story on deadline and write a thoughtful, entertaining feature. News judgement, attention to detail, the ability to meet daily deadlines and a cool head under pressure are all essential. Multimedia, social media and photography skills are an asset.

This is a full-time job.

This year we won six, first-place Canadian Community Newspaper Awards including best overall newspaper in our circulation category.

We are part of the Black Press family, a B.C.-based newspaper chain. We offer a strong benefits package.

A driver’s licence and vehicle are a must.

Please send Editor Chris Windeyer a cover letter, resume and three published stories that show the depth and breadth of your reporting experience.

Applications may be emailed to editor@yukon-news.com

Post expires on Friday May 19th, 2017