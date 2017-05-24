Front Office/ Circulation Clerk (Quesnel)

The Quesnel Cariboo Observer publishing Wednesday and Friday has an immediate opening for a full time position.

Reporting to the Publisher, the successful candidate will be a self-starter with strong leadership skills and be able to work with drivers and carriers of all ages. You must have the ability to work well under deadline pressures. Experience with computers, a reliable vehicle and a valid driving license are essential.

The Cariboo Observer is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest independent newspaper group with publications throughout BC, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

Key responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

Handle customer issues i.e.; missed papers, vacation stops & starts, delivery instructions

Enter and updating subscriber info into the company’s databases

Process weekly circulation

Promoting paid circulation, including assisting with subscription drives

Post returns

Maintain open discussion with other departments, press and mail rooms, drivers and carriers

Acting as the first point of contact for clients by phone and at the front counter

Enter and assist clients with classified word ads

Enter ads into ad management system

Respond to ad inquiries

Assist with typesetting when needed

Process payments; handling cash, balancing, processing credit card payments, etc.

Reply in confidence with resume to:

Tracey Roberts

Publisher, Quesnel Observer

188 Carson Ave. Quesnel, B.C. V2J 2A8

Or email publisher@quesnelobserver.com

Phone: 250 992-2121

The interest of all applicants is appreciated, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Post expires on Monday June 5th, 2017