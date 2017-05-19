Digital-first, Multimedia Editor (Victoria)

The Victoria News has an opening for a full-time, digital-first, permanent multimedia Editor.

The successful candidate will possess an attention to detail as well as the ability to work under pressure in a deadline-driven, goal-oriented environment.

The successful candidate will have:

Excellent skills in driving website traffic through superior multimedia news content generation, curation and editing knowledge.

Exceptional skills in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

A strong understanding of SEO and how to apply it to online content.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take and give direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of of InDesign, Photoshop and Canadian Press style.

As a manager in an operational leadership position, the successful candidate must be a team player able to mentor, multitask and execute in a complex multi-platform publishing environment.

If you have a passion for, and are comfortable with, all aspects of multimedia journalism, you may be the candidate we are seeking.

The Victoria News connects with local readers in Victoria and Esquimalt and is essential in telling the stories of people and activities in these communities.

Black Press community news media is an independent international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C, Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Please forward your cover letter and resume to:

Penny Sakamoto

Group Publisher

818 Broughton Street

Phone: 250.480.3204 or Fax: 250/386.2624

psakamoto@blackpress.ca

Thank you to all who apply. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Post expires on Friday June 2nd, 2017