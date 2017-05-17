Editor (Terrace)

The Terrace Standard is currently accepting resumés for the position of Editor.

The Terrace Standard is a longstanding, award-winning bi-weekly newspaper situated in beautiful northwest British Columbia. Recreational amenities are boundless. World-class fishing, hiking and skiing, to name just a few, are all around our vibrant, growing city.

Reporting to the Publisher, the successful applicant will be a dynamic, outgoing individual who will guide the reporting staff in producing high-quality work on a range of news and feature stories across all platforms, including community newspapers, magazines, and digital media.

The successful candidate will:

Have a demonstrated ability in leading a news team.

Possess excellent understanding of and abilities in social media, photography, video and print journalism. Broadcast experience would be an asset.

Demonstrate in-depth knowledge of Canadian Press guidelines.

Respond immediately and provide a sense of urgency to breaking news for our daily online platform.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content.

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms.

Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone is required.

We offer a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits plan.

The Terrace Standard is the news and community voice of Terrace and surrounding areas in northwest British Columbia. It is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Send a cover letter, resumé and links to examples of your work by e-mail only (no phone calls accepted) to:

Lorie Williston

BC North President

lwilliston@blackpress.ca

Post expires on Friday June 2nd, 2017