Editor (Red Deer/Lacombe)

The Red Deer Express has an immediate opening for a full-time editor to join our award-winning team.

We’re looking for a full-time editor with experience in print, digital and photojournalism for our fast-paced environment. Video experience is an asset.

The successful candidate is:

a self-starter who is well-versed in social media

naturally inclined to be first with the news

comfortable in a digital-first environment

The Red Deer Express offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

The Red Deer Express is part of Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in Alberta, BC, Yukon, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

Interested candidates should send resume, samples and cover letter to:

Mary Kemmis, Publisher

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.