Editor (Nanaimo)

The Nanaimo News Bulletin, a two times a week, award winning community newspaper has an opening for an editor.

Reporting to the publisher, the editor is part of the senior management team at the News Bulletin and will be instrumental in guiding the overall strategic direction of the News Bulletin.

The successful candidate will possess above average leadership skills, will be a strong communicator, pays attention to detail and can manage and work under pressure in a deadline driven environment.

This person will perform editorial tasks and contribute to the editorial content. Strong design skills are required, with knowledge of InDesign and Photoshop.

You have a passion for, and are comfortable with, all aspects of multimedia journalism. You have a track record of turning around well-written, fact-based, concise, well-produced content quickly, for posting online that day – with collateral (text, photos and video). You have demonstrable skills in all aspects of web journalism:

Search-engine optimization of all content;

Content curation;

Social media (Facebook, Twitter) as both research tools and traffic generators – listening and participating in the conversation;

Web management systems.

The Nanaimo News Bulletin is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

Forward resumé and cover letter to:

Nanaimo News Bulletin

Sean McCue, Publisher

777 Poplar Street, Nanaimo, B.C., V9S 2H7

email: publisher@nanaimobulletin.com

Thank you for your interest. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Post expires on Friday May 19th, 2017