Editor (Invermere)

The Invermere Valley Echo has an opening for a full-time, permanent Editor.

Reporting to the Publisher, you will guide the reporting staff in producing high-quality work on a range of news and feature stories across all beats and all platforms, including community newspapers, magazines, and digital media.

The successful candidate will:

– possess excellent social media, photography, video, and print journalism editing skills. Broadcast experience will be an asset.

– have demonstrated ability in leading news teams, including in responding to breaking news, combined with a strong understanding of the urgency and immediacy of online news.

– understand SEO and how to apply it.

– have experience working to deadlines.

– have demonstrated skills in producing attractive pages using InDesign and Photoshop.

– be able to contribute original content in all platforms as well as leading and mentoring reporters.

This position is for 40 hours a week. Candidates should have a cell phone and / or mobile camera, a vehicle, and a valid driver’s license. We offer a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits plan.

The Invermere Valley Echo is the news and community voice of Invermere and surrounding areas in the Columbia Valley of British Columbia. It is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with than 190 community, daily and urban publications, fourteen press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Send a resume and an example of your work to:

Eric Lawson, Group Publisher

Kootenays & the Boundary – Black Press

91-B Baker Street,

Nelson, BC V1L 4G8

eric.lawson@blackpress.ca

Post expires on Friday April 14th, 2017