Editor (Creston)

The Creston Valley Advance, Creston’s community newspaper for nearly 70 years, has an opening for a part-time (24 hours/week) Editor.

Reporting to the Publisher, the Editor is instrumental in guiding the overall strategic direction of the Advance.

The successful candidate will possess above average communications skills, work as part of a small, experienced team, pay attention to detail and manage and work under pressure in a deadline driven environment.

This person will perform editorial tasks and contribute to the editorial content. Strong design skills are required, with knowledge of InDesign and Photoshop. Must also have demonstrable skills in all aspects of web journalism:

Search-engine optimization of all content;

Social media (Facebook, Twitter) as both research tools and traffic generators – listening and participating in the conversation.

Web management systems.

If you have a passion for all aspects of multimedia journalism, a track record of turning around well-written, fact-based, concise content quickly for posting on-line that day – with collateral (text, photos and video) we want to hear from you.

Creston is situated in southeastern BC, just 10 km north of Idaho, and offers boundless recreational amenities, including a first-class aquatic and recreation centre. Three wineries, a renowned wildlife management area and proximity to all that the Kootenays offer makes Creston an ideal location for those who enjoy a rural lifestyle. More information can be found at www.creston.ca.

The Creston Valley Advance is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

Forward resume and cover letter to:

Lorne Eckersley, Publisher

Creston Valley Advance

P.O. Box 1279, Creston BC V0B 1G0

email: publisher@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Thank you for your interest. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Post expires on Friday August 4th, 2017