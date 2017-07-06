Black Press

Posted on

Driver (Cranbrook)

The Cranbrook Townsman has an immediate opening for an experienced Driver for the delivery of papers from our Cranbrook Mailroom facility to the Elk Valley and Kimberley driving a 5-ton truck.

Shifts are on Wednesday evenings and Thursday mornings and is starting immediately.

Must possess a Class 5 driver’s license and Driver’s Abstract.

Physically demanding job.

Interested persons contact:

Bob Bathgate, Mailroom Manager

mailroom@kootenayadvertiser.com

Cell: 250.417.1760

Post expires on Friday July 28th, 2017

publishing groups

Used.ca
Ohio.com
StarAdvertiser.com
SoundPublishing.com