Driver (Cranbrook)

The Cranbrook Townsman has an immediate opening for an experienced Driver for the delivery of papers from our Cranbrook Mailroom facility to the Elk Valley and Kimberley driving a 5-ton truck.
Shifts are on Wednesday evenings and Thursday mornings and is starting immediately.
Must possess a Class 5 driver’s license and Driver’s Abstract.
Physically demanding job.
Interested persons contact:
Bob Bathgate, Mailroom Manager
mailroom@kootenayadvertiser.com
Cell: 250.417.1760
Post expires on Friday July 28th, 2017