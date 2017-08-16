Digital Sales Representative (Vernon)

Black Press has immediate opening for a digital classified Sales Representative in our Vernon office.

The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, well organized, self-motivated, determined and enjoy working in a fast paced environment. Your customer service skills will be second to none and you must be comfortable with telephone sales, calling businesses to advertise in our print and digital classified platforms. The ability to multi task and meet deadlines is a must.

Excellent base salary, competitive commission structure and extended benefits package. Opportunity for career advancement.

The successful candidate will work Monday – Friday, 8:30a.m. – 5:00p.m.

If you are up to this exciting opportunity, please email your resume with a brief note on why you are a great candidate to:

Kristy O’Connor

Black Press Digital Sales Manager koconnor@bpdigital.ca