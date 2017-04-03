Digital and Print Advertising Consultant (Parksville)

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News

This is a fantastic opportunity to develop a rewarding full time career in advertising and marketing. If you are a highly creative individual with an ability to multi-task in a fast-paced team environment and have good interpersonal and sales skills, a valid driver’s licence and reliable vehicle – we would like to meet you.

Candidates will be required to meet sales targets while creating relationships with clients through superior customer service and strong sales skills, and will have basic computer skills with knowledge of Word and Excel, be organized and able to meet deadlines. Advertising, marketing, retail sales and/or service experience will be considered an asset.

The NEWS offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News has been recognized by both the BCYNA and the CCNA for General Excellence, it has been the paper of record in Parksville Qualicum Beach since 1982.

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News is owned by Black Press Ltd., Canada’s largest independent newspaper company, with more than 180 community, daily and urban newspapers and extensive online operations with over 250 websites.

Apply, with resume with a cover letter to:

Peter McCully, Publisher

Email: peter.mccully@blackpress.ca

Post expires on Friday April 21st, 2017