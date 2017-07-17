Customer Service Telephone Representative (Langley)

Black Press has an immediate opening for our, Langley Classified Business Centre as a Customer Service Telephone Representative.

The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, well organized, self motivated, determined and enjoy working in a fast paced environment. Your customer service skills will be second to none and you must be comfortable calling businesses to advertise in our classifieds. The ability to multi task and meet deadlines is a must.

Existing client base provided, excellent base, salary, competitive commission structure and extended benefits package. Opportunity for career advancement. The successful candidate will work out of the Langley Advance office in Langley B.C.

If you are up to this exciting opportunity, please email your resume with a brief note on why you are a great candidate to:

Kristy O’Connor

Black Press Digital Sales Manager

koconnor@bpdigital.ca

Post expires on Friday August 4th, 2017