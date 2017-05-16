Customer Service Representative (Calgary)

Customer Service Rep needed for busy web printer that does commercial web offset printing with in-house bindery. Customer service experience is a must. Knowledge of the printing industry is a definite asset but we will train the right individual.

Looking for an enthusiastic individual with great communication and telephone skills. A professional attitude and being team orientated are a must. Successful candidate will have good problems solving skills and an ability to work well with minimal supervision.

Responsibilities include coordinating with clients and our sales team to ensure that incoming jobs are booked properly and run though the print production process correctly and on time. Coordinating with management to plan the job through the printing process, helping customers send in their projects, arranging proofing if required. Using our printing management software to communicate clear instructions to the prepress, press, bindery and shipping departments as well as working with external suppliers.

We offer a competitive salary plus benefits that include extended health, dental and pension.

Please email alayfield@centralweb.ca

Post expires on Friday June 2nd, 2017