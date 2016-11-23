Creative Services (Kelowna)

Black Press and its growing group of newspapers is looking to fill a full time position in our Creative Services department mainly focusing on Classified and editorial pagination at our Kelowna Division.

This position requires an individual who has a proven track record with InDesign and Adobe, while also very quick to learn industry specific software. If you pride yourself on your commitment to quality work, creativity and excellent time management skills, coupled with your ability to problem solve effectively and work under a tight deadline driven environment, we would love to hear from you.

Black Press offers a competitive renumeration and benefits pacakge for the ideal candidate.

The Capital News is part of Black Press, the largest independent print media company in Canada, with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers across Canada and the United States.

Interested applicants may apply by letter or email to:

Kelowna Capital News

c/o Tessa Ringness

2495 Enterprise Way

Kelowna, BC V1X 7K2

Email: tringness@kelownacapnews.com

Post expires on Friday January 6th, 2017