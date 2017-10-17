Creative Designer (Campbell River)

Black Press and its growing group of newspapers is looking to fill a full-time position, available immediately, in our Creative Services department mainly focusing on advertising design at our Campbell River division. The position requires an individual who has a proven track record with InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator.

If you pride yourself on your commitment to quality work and excellent time management skills, coupled with your ability to problem solve effectively and work under a tight deadline driven environment, we would love to hear from you.

Black Press offers a competitive remuneration and benefits package for the ideal candidate.

The Campbell River Mirror is part of Black Press, the largest independent print media company in Canada, with more that 170 community, daily and urban newspapers across Canada and the United States.

Interested applicants may apply by letter or email with resume to:

Campbell River Mirror

c/o Susan Granberg

#104-250 Dogwood Street,

Campbell River, BC V9W 2X9

Email: production@campbellrivermirror.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled