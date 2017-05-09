Community Media Sales Consultant (South Surrey)

The Peace Arch News has an exciting opportunity for a Community Media Sales Consultant that will be focused on digital and print sales.

The successful candidate will be comfortable with both digital and print media and will be responsible for selling mobile, run of site, SEO, programmatic, websites, print campaigns and special sections within our paper. This individual will be a relationship builder and will have experience dealing with people, as they will be reaching out and finding local marketing solutions for business owners for both our digital and print platforms.

Peace Arch News is an award winning community news organization that offers a tremendous place to work and grow your career.

Qualifications

Strong Communication and people skills

Ability to thrive in a fast paced team environment

Basic computer and mobile skills

Organized and deadline driven

Advertising, marketing, retail sales or service experience would be an asset

Willingness to learn, take direction and build your business

Goal oriented and able to work independently

The Peace Arch News is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private independent newspaper company with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers in BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California, and Hawaii.

Please send your resume with cover letter to:

Steve Scott – Ad Manager

Peace Arch News

#200 – 2411 – 160th St., Surrey, BC V3S 0C8

or email to steve.scott@peacearchnews.com

Post expires on Friday June 2nd, 2017