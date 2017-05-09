Community Media Inside Sales Consultant (South Surrey)

The Peace Arch News has an exciting opportunity for a Community Media Inside Sales Consultant that will be focused on selling our digital & print platforms and offer sales support. The successful candidate will be responsible for selling monthly community feature pages, contest, Indulge, magazines, all print and digital offerings and will provide some sales support to our team.

This individual will be a relationship builder with good customer service skills and strong telephone acumen. The Peace Arch News is an award winning community news organization that offers a tremendous place to work and grow your career.

Qualifications:

Solid telephone and computer skills

Strong Communication and people skills

Organized and deadline driven

Willingness to learn and take direction

Goal and team oriented

Ability work in a fast paced environment and make several sales calls daily

The Peace Arch News is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private independent newspaper company with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers in BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California, and Hawaii.

Please send your resume with cover letter to:

Steve Scott – Ad Manager

Peace Arch News

#200 – 2411 – 160th St., Surrey, BC V3S 0C8

or email to steve.scott@peacearchnews.com

Post expires on Friday June 2nd, 2017