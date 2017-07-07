Community Coordinator (Victoria)

When was the last time you had fun at work?

Used.ca is looking for a #CommunityCoordinator on Vancouver Island! If you have a passion for social media, love attending events and enjoy connecting with your community, you may be the perfect fit for this exciting and engaging part-time position.

You’ll be bringing your creativity and energy to Used.ca while working from home. Take pride in your work, and enjoy the benefits of working with a team that values accountability, transparency – and fun!

Email your cover letter and resume to: Careers@Used.ca

This part-time position is up to 10 hours per week and works from home and on-site.

Responsibilities of the Community Coordinator

Executing on-site activations, campaigns, local contests and other marketing activities for Nanaimo, Courtenay/Comox, and Campbell River

Leveraging our advertising spaces to build sponsorships and partnerships

Discovering opportunities to assist local charities through #UsedHelps

Growing Used.ca’s social media channels

Google Hangouts with the UsedHQ Community Manager and Marketing team and ongoing communications (mostly via email) with Community Coordinators across Canada

Updating and maintaining organized files on the Google Drive and Google Calendar

Assisting the Marketing team on a variety of activities and other duties as required

Reporting to the Community Manager

Post expires on Friday July 28th, 2017