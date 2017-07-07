Black Press

Community Coordinator (Victoria)

When was the last time you had fun at work?

Used.ca is looking for a #CommunityCoordinator on Vancouver Island! If you have a passion for social media, love attending events and enjoy connecting with your community, you may be the perfect fit for this exciting and engaging part-time position.

You’ll be bringing your creativity and energy to Used.ca while working from home. Take pride in your work, and enjoy the benefits of working with a team that values accountability, transparency – and fun!

Email your cover letter and resume to: Careers@Used.ca
This part-time position is up to 10 hours per week and works from home and on-site.

Responsibilities of the Community Coordinator

  • Executing on-site activations, campaigns, local contests and other marketing activities for Nanaimo, Courtenay/Comox, and Campbell River
  • Leveraging our advertising spaces to build sponsorships and partnerships
  • Discovering opportunities to assist local charities through #UsedHelps
  • Growing Used.ca’s social media channels
  • Google Hangouts with the UsedHQ Community Manager and Marketing team and ongoing communications (mostly via email) with Community Coordinators across Canada
  • Updating and maintaining organized files on the Google Drive and Google Calendar
  • Assisting the Marketing team on a variety of activities and other duties as required
  • Reporting to the Community Manager

Post expires on Friday July 28th, 2017

