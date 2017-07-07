Community Coordinator (Victoria)

When was the last time you had fun at work?
Used.ca is looking for a #CommunityCoordinator on Vancouver Island! If you have a passion for social media, love attending events and enjoy connecting with your community, you may be the perfect fit for this exciting and engaging part-time position.
You’ll be bringing your creativity and energy to Used.ca while working from home. Take pride in your work, and enjoy the benefits of working with a team that values accountability, transparency – and fun!
Email your cover letter and resume to: Careers@Used.ca
This part-time position is up to 10 hours per week and works from home and on-site.
Responsibilities of the Community Coordinator
- Executing on-site activations, campaigns, local contests and other marketing activities for Nanaimo, Courtenay/Comox, and Campbell River
- Leveraging our advertising spaces to build sponsorships and partnerships
- Discovering opportunities to assist local charities through #UsedHelps
- Growing Used.ca’s social media channels
- Google Hangouts with the UsedHQ Community Manager and Marketing team and ongoing communications (mostly via email) with Community Coordinators across Canada
- Updating and maintaining organized files on the Google Drive and Google Calendar
- Assisting the Marketing team on a variety of activities and other duties as required
- Reporting to the Community Manager
Post expires on Friday July 28th, 2017