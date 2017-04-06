Circulation / Office Clerk (Smithers)

The award-winning Interior News is seeking a part time Circulation / Office Clerk to join our community newspaper.

This position is part-time, 20 hours per week. The successful applicant must be computer literate. You must be a team player and able to work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment.

Duties include collating the paper’s circulation, handling public requests, reception, handling cash, data entry and other general office tasks as assigned. Training will be provided.

This position is part-time, and fill-in replacement.

Duties include dealing with the public, reception, handling cash, data entry and other general office tasks as assigned. Training will be provided.

Please submit your resume and cover letter in confidence to:

Grant Harris

Publisher

Box 2560, Smithers, B.C.

V0J 2N0

Email: publisher@interior-news.com

Post expires on Wednesday May 10th, 2017