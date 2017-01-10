Circulation / Office Clerk (Cranbrook)

The Kootenay News Advertiser is looking for an individual who excels in a leadership role. This is a full time position requiring the qualified person to lead a distribution team of drivers and carriers to ensure timely and accurate delivery. Duties also include some delivery of open routes, maintaining and upkeep of rural route boxes, telechecking, front desk, telephones, counter sales and some general office administration.

The ideal candidate is not afraid of a challenge, is an effective communicator and demonstrates strong organizational skills. You are competent at multi-tasking, operating a computer and multi-line telephone system, cash register and handle the pressure of deadlines. A car and a valid driver’s license are required.

By joining the community newspaper serving Cranbrook, you can develop a rewarding career while contributing to one of the best communities in Canada.

Please submit your resume and cover letter to:

The Kootenay News Advertiser,

1510-2nd St. N., Cranbrook, BC V1C 3L2

publisher@kootenayadvertiser.com

Post expires on Friday January 27th, 2017