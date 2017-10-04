Circulation Manager (Campbell River)

Black Press and its growing group of newspapers is looking to fill a full-time Circulation Manager position at our Campbell River Mirror location. The right candidate must have excellent communication, customer service and organizational skills. Your attention to detail and ability to work with minimum supervision set you apart from other applicants. Working knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Outlook Express is required.

Duties include hiring and overseeing carriers and drivers, monitoring carrier performance and following up on reader delivery concerns. A vulnerable sector criminal record check is also mandatory.

The Campbell River Mirror is part of Black Press, the largest independent print media company in Canada, with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers across Canada and the United States.

Please forward your resume to:

The Publisher

Campbell River Mirror

Email: publisher@campbellrivermirror.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled