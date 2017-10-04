Circulation Coordinator (Surrey)

The Surrey Now Leader is looking for a permanent full time Circulation Coordinator for its Circulation Department. The right candidate must have excellent communication and organizational skills. Your attention to detail and ability to work with minimum supervision set you apart from other applicants.

Working knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Outlook Express is required. Duties include hiring and overseeing 200+ youth carriers, monitoring carrier performance and following up on reader delivery concerns. A vulnerable sector criminal record check is also mandatory.

Please forward your resume to:

Circulation Supervisor

Surrey Leader / Surrey Now

#200 – 5450 152nd Street, Surrey, BC, V3S 5J9

Fax: 604-575-2544

Email: circsupervisor@surreyleader.com

No phone calls please.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled