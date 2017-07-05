Circulation Coordinator (Kelowna)

The Kelowna Capital News is looking for an individual who excels in a leadership role. This is a full time position requiring the qualified person to lead a distribution team of drivers and carriers to ensure timely and accurate delivery. Recruitment and retention of newspaper carriers, maintenance of routes and route maps is a large portion of the day-to-day for this position. Duties also include some delivery of open routes, maintaining and upkeep of rural route boxes, householder follow up checks, counter sales and updating our system through data entry.

The ideal candidate is not afraid of a challenge, is an effective communicator and demonstrates strong organizational skills. You are competent at multi-tasking, operating a computer and multi-line telephone system, and handling the pressure of deadlines. A car and a valid driver’s license are required.

By joining the community newspaper serving the Central Okanagan, you can develop a rewarding career while contributing to one of the best communities in Canada.

Please submit your resume and cover letter to:

Kelowna Capital News,

2495 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, BC V1X 7K2

gbeaudry@kelownacapnews.com

No phone calls please

Post expires on Friday July 21st, 2017