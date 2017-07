The Peace Arch News has an opening for a permanent part time clerk in its Circulation Department. The successful applicant will enjoy working in a fast-paced customer service oriented environment.

In addition, this person must possess strong computer skills, good communication skills and a pleasant telephone manner.

Please forward your resume to:

Marilou Pasion,

The Peace Arch News

#200-2411 160 Street

Surrey BC V3S 0C8

email: marilou@blackpress.ca

Post expires on Monday July 31st, 2017