Circulation Clerk (Cranbrook)

The Cranbrook Townsman is looking for a part-time circulation clerk at their Cranbrook office.

The successful candidate will be a self-starter with strong leadership skills and be able to work with drivers and carriers of all ages. You must have the ability to work well under deadline pressures. Hours are Monday to Friday and includes work in and out of office.

Office duties include:

Basic data entry

Carrier recruitment

Daily processing

Out of office:

Occasional paper delivery

The Cranbrook Townsman is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest independent newspaper group with publications throughout BC, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

If you’d like to join a great team and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, please send resume to:

Cranbrook Townsman

822 Cranbrook St. North,

Cranbrook, BC V1C 3R9

or email karrie.hall@cranbrooktownsman.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.