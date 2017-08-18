Circulation Clerk (Cranbrook)

The Cranbrook Townsman is looking for a part-time circulation clerk at their Cranbrook office.
The successful candidate will be a self-starter with strong leadership skills and be able to work with drivers and carriers of all ages. You must have the ability to work well under deadline pressures. Hours are Monday to Friday and includes work in and out of office.
Office duties include:
- Basic data entry
- Carrier recruitment
- Daily processing
- Out of office:
- Occasional paper delivery
The Cranbrook Townsman is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest independent newspaper group with publications throughout BC, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.
If you’d like to join a great team and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, please send resume to:
Cranbrook Townsman
822 Cranbrook St. North,
Cranbrook, BC V1C 3R9
or email karrie.hall@cranbrooktownsman.com
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.