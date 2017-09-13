Alphaliner/Mueller Stitcher Operator (Kelowna/Vernon)

Kelowna and Vernon Press is hiring an Alphaliner/Mueller Stitcher Operator for their mailroom department.

This requires frequent lifting up to 10 kg and involves the handling of newspapers and advertising supplements.

This is a permanent part time position with hours ranging from 30-40 per week. Wages are negotiable on experience, with a competitive benefits package.

Afternoon and evening shifts are required and you must be available to work weekends.

Please submit your resume via email to:

Glenn Beaudry

gbeaudry@kelownacapnews.com

No phone calls please

We would like to thank in advance all who apply, however only those chosen for an interview will be contacted

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.