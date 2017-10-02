Alphaliner Assistant Operator (Vernon Press)

Vernon Press is hiring an Alphaliner/Mueller Stitcher Operator for their mailroom department. Duties will include helping operate a Alphaliner Collating Machine as a backup operator to the Shift Supervisor. Wage negotiable depending on experience. Should have some mechanical knowledge.

This requires frequent lifting up to 10 kg and involves the handling of newspapers and advertising supplements.

This is a permanent part time position with approx. 35 hours per week, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings.. Wages are negotiable on experience, with a competitive benefits package.

Afternoon and evening shifts are required and you must be available to work weekends.

Please submit your resume via email to:

Interested applicants may drop off resumes to:

Vernon Press

c/o Sharon Bain

4407 – 25th Avenue

Vernon, BC V1T 1P5

Email: sharonb@blackpress.ca

No phone calls please.

We would like to thank in advance all who apply, however only those chosen for an interview will be contacted

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.