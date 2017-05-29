Black Press

Advertising Sales Representative (Yukon)

The Whitehorse-based Yukon News, a twice-weekly award-winning newspaper has an outstanding opportunity for a full-time salesperson for print and digital advertising. We are part of Black Press Ltd. which has over 170 newspapers across Canada and the U.S.

Candidates must be a self-starter with the ability to communicate effectively and build relationships with clients. The winning candidate will be called upon to grow an account list with an aggressive cold-calling mandate.

Qualifications:

  • Must be a team player.
  • Be able to pay attention to the details.
  • Work in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines.
  • Basic computer skills.
  • Must have vehicle and valid drivers licence.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Experience in advertising, retail sales or service industry is an asset.

Competitive base salary, commission, gas allowance and a strong benefit package.

Please submit your resume and cover letter to:

Mike Thomas

mthomas@yukon-news.com

www.yukon-news.com

Yukon News

211 Wood St.

Whitehorse, Yukon

Y1A 2E4

 

 

 

 

Post expires on Friday June 23rd, 2017

