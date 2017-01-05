Advertising Sales Representative (Whitehorse)

The Yukon News, a twice-weekly award-winning newspaper has an outstanding opportunity for a full-time sales person.

The successful candidate will have sales experience – preferably in the advertising or retail industry. The ability to build relationships with clients and offer superior customer service is a must. The winning candidate will be a team player and will also be called upon to grow the account list with an aggressive cold calling mandate. The ability to work in an extremely fast paced environment with a positive attitude is a must. We offer a great working environment with a competitive base salary coupled with a strong benefit package. Black Press has more than 170 community newspapers across Canada and the United States and for the proven candidate the opportunities are endless.

Please submit your resume with a cover letter to

Mike Thomas

Publisher, Yukon News,

211 Wood Street, Whitehorse, Y.T. Y1A 2E4

or email to mthomas@yukon-news.com

No phone calls please.

Post expires on Thursday January 19th, 2017