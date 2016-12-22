Advertising Sales Representative (White Rock)

The Peace Arch News has an immediate opening for a Sales Consultant.
This is a career opportunity for a self starter in a competitive sales environment. Candidates will be required to meet sales targets while deepening relationships with an existing client portfolio through superior customer service and strong sales skills.
Qualifications:
• Strong communication skills
• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
• Basic computer skills with knowledge of Word and Excel
• Organized and able to meet deadlines a must
• Advertising, marketing, retail sales and/or service experience will be considered an asset
• Valid drivers license is required
Competitive salary, commission, car & cell allowance plus excellent benefits package.
Send your resume with cover letter by January 20th, 2017.
Steve Scott
steve.scott@peacearchnews.com
Peace Arch News
#200 – 2411 160 St
Surrey, BC V3Z 0C8
Post expires on Friday January 20th, 2017