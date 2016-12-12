Advertising Sales Representative (Surrey)

The Surrey Leader has an immediate opening for a Senior Sales Consultant.

This is a career opportunity for a self-starter in a competitive sales environment. Candidates will be required to meet sales targets while deepening relationships with an existing client portfolio through superior customer service and strong sales skills.

Qualifications:

• Strong communication skills

• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

• Basic computer skills with knowledge of Word and Excel

• Organized and able to meet deadlines a must

• Advertising, marketing, retail sales and/or service experience will be considered an asset

• Valid drivers licence is required

Competitive salary, commission, car & cell allowance plus excellent benefits package.

Send your resume with cover letter by January 11th, 2017.

Shaulene Burkett

shaulene.burkett@blackpress.ca

Surrey Leader

#200-5450 152nd Street

Surrey, BC V3S 5J9

Post expires on Wednesday January 11th, 2017