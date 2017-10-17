Advertising Sales Representative (Sooke)

The Sooke News Mirror has a position open for a part time sales person. Looking to get back into the work force, semi-retired or just getting started. We require an outgoing person who wants to get involved in Sooke. If you have some digital or print sales experience it would be a definite asset. Part time to start but could work into more in the future.
Please send resume to by email to publisher@sookenewsmirror.com or drop off at:
Sooke News Mirror
#4, 6631 Sooke Road
Sooke, BC V9Z 0A3
Applications will be accepted until position is filled