Advertising Sales Representative (Red Deer)

Do you have the energy and drive to succeed? Do you enjoy meeting people and talking to them about their businesses? Are you confident and thrive on new challenges? Is unlimited earning potential exciting to you?

If you have answered YES, we are looking for you.

Your role will be calling on current and potential customers resulting in growing business.

Responsibilities:

Prospecting for new business

Conducting presentations

Achieving revenue targets

Competencies:

Organized with strong time management

Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines

Strong communication and presentation skills

Tenacious with creative and problem-solving skills

Qualifications:

Experience in sales (media sales, financial/insurance sales communication/mobile sales environment preferred)

Education in marketing, sales or similar discipline

Valid Driver’s License; personal vehicle in good working order required.

Submit resume with a cover letter explaining why this position is of interest to you.

adsalesmanager1@gmail.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled