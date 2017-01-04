Advertising Sales Representative (Langley)

The Langley Advance has an immediate opening for a Sales Consultant in digital and community print.

This is a career opportunity for a self-starter in a competitive sales environment. Candidates will be required to meet sales targets while deepening relationships with an existing client portfolio through superior customer service and strong sales skills.

Qualifications:

• Strong communication skills

• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

• Basic computer skills with knowledge of Word and Excel

• Organized and able to meet deadlines a must

• Advertising, marketing, retail sales and/or service experience will be considered an asset

• Valid driver’s licence is required

Competitive salary, commission, car & cell allowance plus excellent benefits package.

Send your resume with cover letter by January 20th, 2017.

Peggy O’Brien

Advertising Manager

peggy.obrien@langleyadvance.com

Post expires on Friday January 20th, 2017