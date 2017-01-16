Advertising Sales Consultant (Maple Ridge)

The News serving Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows has an immediate opening for an Advertising Sales Consultant.
You should be a strong communicator, well organized, self-motivated and enjoy working in a fast paced environment. You will be working in the digital and community print media industry. Print and/or online sales experience is preferred but not necessary. A car and valid driver’s license are required. Remuneration includes a base salary, commission, phone, and car allowance.
Please send your resume and cover letter to:
Lisa Prophet
Publisher
publisher@mapleridgenews.com
Post expires on Monday January 30th, 2017