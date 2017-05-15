Advertising Coordinator (Agassiz)

The Agassiz Harrison Observer, has an immediate opening for an Advertising Coordinator. This position is 30 hours per week, located in Agassiz.

The successful candidate will perform administrative duties including reception, walk-in inquiries and processing advertisements booked by the advertising department. This position also is responsible for advertising in special features and classified sections, both in print and online.

The ideal candidate will be motivated, energetic, outgoing and organized. Being able to work independently and part of a small dynamic team is essential. Excellent verbal and written communication skills are required.

This position is a perfect introduction into the community news media industry and while sales and office experience is an asset, it is not a requirement.

Please submit your resume and cover letter by 5:00 pm to:

ads@ahobserver.com

or drop off in person to:

7167 Pioneer Ave, Agassiz.

No phone calls please.

We appreciate all those that apply, however only those who receive an interview will be contacted.

Post expires on Sunday May 21st, 2017