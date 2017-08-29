Advertising Consultant (Farm Press Alberta)

Farm Press Media – Alberta Division has an immediate opening for a full time Advertising Consultant for the bi-weekly AG-Viser publication.
The successful candidate must possess the following:
- Strong Sales Background
- Highly Motivated
- Excellent Communication Skills
- Presentation and Organizational Skills
- Must be able to service an existing client base and develop new clients in a competitive market
- Reliable Vehicle
In addition to regular commissions, travel and communications expenses will be paid.
Please send resume with reference to: jeff.sarich@farmpressmedia.com
or mail to: Farm Press Media
Jeff Sarich, General Manager, Alberta Division
1320 – 36 Street North, Lethbridge, AB, T1H 5H8
or fax to: 403-328-5443
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.