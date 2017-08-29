Advertising Consultant (Farm Press Alberta)

Farm Press Media – Alberta Division has an immediate opening for a full time Advertising Consultant for the bi-weekly AG-Viser publication.

The successful candidate must possess the following:

Strong Sales Background

Highly Motivated

Excellent Communication Skills

Presentation and Organizational Skills

Must be able to service an existing client base and develop new clients in a competitive market

Reliable Vehicle

In addition to regular commissions, travel and communications expenses will be paid.

Please send resume with reference to: jeff.sarich@farmpressmedia.com

or mail to: Farm Press Media

Jeff Sarich, General Manager, Alberta Division

1320 – 36 Street North, Lethbridge, AB, T1H 5H8

or fax to: 403-328-5443

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.