Advertising Consultant (Cranbrook)

Print & Digital Sales

Bring your passion for new business development to this exciting full-time sales opportunity. The Cranbrook Townsman is looking for a high energy, enthusiastic go-getter to take our leading print and digital advertising solutions to market. You will put your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers.

You are relationship oriented and understand how to organize yourself to be successful in a deadline driven environment. Outgoing personalities that focus on business needs through creativity, high energy and excellent problem solving are most successful in our industry. You must be comfortable and confident speaking to businesses on the phone and in person. Experience in sales, particularly business to-business, would be considered a strong asset.

If you are looking to bring your business building skills to the local market and be rewarded for your success through a compensation package including base salary, commission, car allowance, benefits and more, this is your opportunity.

The Cranbrook Townsman, published 3 times weekly and online 24/7 is the leading source for local residents to learn about their community. We offer a small, team oriented environment with the support and resources of a large industry leader.

Black Press Community News Media is Canada’s largest privately held, independent

community newspaper company with more than 150 newspapers, corresponding websites and associated publications located in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

Send your resume by to:

Zena Williams, Publisher

Zena.williams@blackpress.ca

822 Cranbrook Street North

Cranbrook, BC V1C 3R9

Post expires on Friday April 14th, 2017