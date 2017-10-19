Administrative Coordinator (Campbell River)

The Campbell River Mirror is looking to fill a temporary position of Administrative Coordinator.

The position requires general administration, reception, and various duties of management at the Campbell River Mirror.

The candidate must have a positive attitude, the ability to deal with the public, be a team player and be able to work in an extremely fast-paced environment.

Previous experience in newspaper office administration and circulation would be an asset. The position offers a great work environment and there might be opportunity to develop into full time.

Black Press community news media is an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta,

Washington, Yukon, Hawaii and Ohio.

Please submit your resume with cover letter to:

Artur Ciastlowski, Publisher

Campbell River Mirror

Email: publisher@campbellrivermirror.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled