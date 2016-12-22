Administrative Assistant / Designer (Barriere)

The North Thompson Star/Journal is seeking a dynamic and flexible individual for temporary (12 month) PT position (plus holiday relief)

Required Qualification:

• Experience in an office environment

• Knowledge of office programs, systems, procedures and equipment

• Working knowledge of OS (Mac) work environment

• Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work and deadline oriented

• Attention to detail and problem solving skills

• Proven organizational skills and ability to multi-task

• Strong customer service skills; building strong client relationships while maintaining confidentiality

• Applicant with experience using Adobe products with a flare for design considered an asset.

Submit a cover letter, resume, and references to the North Thompson Star/Journal by January 10, 2016

Email (advertising@starjournal.net )

Fax 250-672-9900

Drop off 3-4353 Conner Road, Barriere, BC

Post expires on Friday February 10th, 2017