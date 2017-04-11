Ad Controller/Office Manager (Langley)

Black Press National Classifieds and Digital Sales, located in Langley has a permanent, full-time position for an Ad Control/Office Manager. The position requires a highly organized individual with great attention to detail and the ability to operate in a fast-paced team environment.

Strong written and verbal communication skills plus proficiency in Excel is a must. You will need to be able to multi-task and strive to offer our clients and readers the best customer service possible. Familiarity with Mac based platform and Google Docs are benefits.

Responsibilities of the position include booking and trafficking advertising and to over 100 publications in British Columbia including community newspapers, daily newspapers and specialty publications. You will be at the center of the action contributing to a team of dynamic sales, marketing and creative professionals. It is best suited to those who can offer our internal and external customers unparalleled service.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private, independent newspaper company, with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii and extensive online operations with over 250 websites. Black Press is also a leading commercial printer with 15 printing plants in operation.

Interested applicants should send their resume to:

Kristy O’Connor

koconnor@bpdigital.ca

Post expires on Friday May 5th, 2017